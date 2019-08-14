As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Decreased Its Stake by $322,493; Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose While Camden Asset Management LP Has Lifted Holding

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $217.12. About 135,637 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 3,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 100,563 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, down from 103,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $96.43. About 117,374 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 3.84 million shares to 4.93 million shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Health Invs Inc (Prn) by 981,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.23M shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 142,562 shares to 541,301 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 18,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Atn Intl Inc.

