As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Decreased Stake by $35.97 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Increased Stake

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.48. About 8.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 1.62 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,000 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 44 are owned by Assetmark. Sei Investments accumulated 0.05% or 159,267 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has 22,044 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 49,396 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.19% or 88,081 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1,386 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 15,614 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 18,361 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cornerstone Advsrs has 107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,978 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. 7,633 are owned by Cwm Lc.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diamondback Energy – Delivering As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results; Announces Significant Drop Down Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VDE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 was bought by Hollis Michael L..