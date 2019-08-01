As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Valuation Rose, Scholtz & Company Lifted by $472,175 Its Holding; As Mohawk Inds (MHK) Valuation Declined, Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lowered Its Stake

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.91% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.28. About 3.67M shares traded or 134.09% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, down from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $122.36. About 401,659 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 3,068 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 237,731 shares. Weik Capital accumulated 37,063 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com has 4,634 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 174,379 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Starr Int reported 8,900 shares stake. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp holds 2,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandes Ltd Partnership has 24,692 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 18,877 shares stake. Lord Abbett Lc invested 0.04% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Asset One Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Bank Of Nova Scotia has 11,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $190.46 million for 11.63 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5,100 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Turning Bullish On Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/26: (SMSI) (TYPE) (GOOGL) Higher; (CARB) (MMSI) (MHK) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,746 shares to 15,913 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,670 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Earnings Roundup: Will F.A.N.G. Ad Revenue Continue To Grow? – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 STARS Stocks Smashing the Market (FANG Stocks, Too) – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US STOCKS-Futures fall on concerns over U.S.-China trade fallout – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Drilling Down Into the Biggest Energy IPO of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.