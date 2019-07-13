As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Valuation Rose, Samlyn Capital Decreased Position by $3.64 Million; Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 24,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 45,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 36,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 237,094 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07 million, down from 273,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.08M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company has 1,992 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 38,228 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc reported 2,289 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 0.09% stake. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 19,224 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.05% or 30,061 shares. Van Eck holds 0.73% or 1.46M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.06% or 12,900 shares. Carlson Lp holds 0.54% or 298,200 shares in its portfolio. Amer Tx owns 0.12% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 22,828 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 4,885 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 853,100 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $72.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 2.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 13.92 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management reported 8,781 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,611 shares. Sei Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.79% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 106,540 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Lc owns 0.05% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 5,962 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 25,179 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Jet Investors Lp stated it has 139,000 shares. Burren Advisors Ltd holds 14.86% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 7,377 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 52,707 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 0.01% or 1,468 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc has 8,863 shares. Act Ii Lp has invested 8.13% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.12% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 91,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 51,624 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $51.58 million activity. Another trade for 66,758 shares valued at $22.14M was made by SCHERR MARC D on Friday, February 8. $1.30 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by Alvaro Felicia on Friday, February 8. Phenicie John C sold $1.66 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $1.82M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by Rogers Adam. Another trade for 531 shares valued at $176,290 was sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR. Swick Gregory sold 2,974 shares worth $987,351.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3,020 shares to 120,771 shares, valued at $18.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).