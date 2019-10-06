As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Polygon Management LTD Cut Holding; Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Udr (UDR)

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 1.33 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 442,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 2.89M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.56M, up from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 960,803 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 10,974 shares to 386,213 shares, valued at $21.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,474 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UDR Inc (UDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UDR Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UDR to Participate in Nareit REITWeek 2019 Conference – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “UDR, Inc. is Another Rising Real Estate Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). American Century Companies reported 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 174,936 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 32,250 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,724 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc holds 22,735 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.03% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 131,326 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Lc holds 0.02% or 2,135 shares. First Manhattan owns 400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 4.27M shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) has 0.04% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership owns 13,512 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fil Limited reported 472,579 shares stake.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 40.00M shares, valued at $59.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bankshares De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Voya Mngmt Llc accumulated 80,956 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability holds 222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,600 were reported by Riverhead Limited Liability. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cipher LP reported 27,684 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.06% or 1.04 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 22,857 shares. Waratah Capital Advsrs Limited holds 110,243 shares. 338,088 were reported by Waddell Reed Fincl. Castleark Mgmt Llc invested in 67,659 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dupont Mngmt Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 2,622 shares.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $296.64 million for 11.36 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.