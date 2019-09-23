As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Valuation Rose, Hite Hedge Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.35 Million; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Valuation Declined While Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Raised by $37.24 Million Its Stake

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 3.74M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 12,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 10,672 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 23,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $98.29. About 1.53M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 407,362 shares to 717,550 shares, valued at $35.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 818,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.51 million for 13.07 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Brown Advisory reported 3,806 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 46,749 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oakworth has 0.24% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Trust Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Shine Invest Advisory Service holds 0.01% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Ent Services has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Anchor Bolt Capital Limited Partnership owns 30,771 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.36M shares stake. Andra Ap stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Guardian Life Insur Company Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 9,906 shares. Polygon Limited reported 0.27% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 13,774 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

