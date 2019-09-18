As Diamondback Energy Com Usd0.01 (FANG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Lifted Its Holding; Astrazeneca Plc Spons Adr (AZN) Holder Friess Associates Raised Its Stake by $615,000

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 (FANG) by 2887.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 175,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 181,345 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 6,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $100.45. About 2.15M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Spons Adr (AZN) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 418,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.26 million, up from 403,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 4.91M shares traded or 54.17% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FINDINGS IN TERRANOVA WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TRIALS WITH FASENRA; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Fasenra Didn’t Achieve Reduction of Exacerbations in Patients With COPD; 21/05/2018 – lnovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third lndication To Treat HPV — The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 32.2M RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR ADULTS W/ HYPERKALAEMIA; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arosa LP has invested 2.66% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Harris Assocs LP holds 2.93M shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Peconic Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.32% or 15,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 468,943 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Rampart Inv Co Limited Co owns 1,327 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,520 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc reported 21,258 shares. Shaker Invs Lc Oh accumulated 0.27% or 3,737 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0.01% or 17,339 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Communication, California-based fund reported 19,726 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 4,681 shares. 218,550 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $29.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 18,000 shares to 2,254 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.