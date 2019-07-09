As Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) Stock Price Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Upped Position by $500,000; Cms Energy (CMS) Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Raised Stake by $6.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 1.71M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.88. About 1.26M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for `Promoting Interoperability’; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 22/03/2018 – CMS: CMS Proposes Regulation to Alleviate State Burden; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Years; 27/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Bipartisan Group of Senators Demand Explanation for CMS’ Views Related to Unique Legal Status of Tribes; 13/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS Paid Practitioners for Telehealth Services That Did Not Meet Medicare Requirements; 20/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 78. Interim Reporting; 06/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING $200 MLN 5.625% JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2078 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – CMS: CMS finalizes coverage of Next Generation Sequencing tests, ensuring enhanced access for cancer patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Inc holds 987 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Lp holds 0.55% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 735,290 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.06% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Comerica Savings Bank owns 153,496 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Rampart Management Ltd Com accumulated 24,747 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Usa Portformulas stated it has 0.91% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Etrade Cap Management holds 24,741 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rare Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,727 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). British Columbia Invest has 0.05% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 638,663 shares. Hl Financial Service Limited Com accumulated 32,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2.72 million shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Tobam accumulated 425,833 shares.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about CMS Energy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Crainsdetroit.com with their article: “Consumers Energy plans third solar power plant in Cadillac – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on February 22, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Rate settlement halts Consumers Energy donations of corporate money to political groups – Crain’s Detroit Business” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 12, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 44,689 shares to 246,983 shares, valued at $41.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 17,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,186 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc/Canada (FRTSF).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Ltd Liability Co reported 28,572 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 4,743 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Comm has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Clearbridge Invs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,644 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 740,493 shares. 2.73M are owned by State Street. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,400 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 69,504 shares. Ameritas Invest stated it has 5,679 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Corporation has 0.05% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 77,900 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 64,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 25,948 shares.

