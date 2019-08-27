As Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Raised Position; Synaptics (SYNA) Stake Maintained by Pdt Partners Llc

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 72.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 27,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The hedge fund held 65,418 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 37,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 211,533 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $807.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 1.31 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw Co has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 14,823 shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 191,236 shares. Arosa Capital Management Lp has 0.57% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 15,000 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Or, Oregon-based fund reported 92,016 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Cibc World invested in 0% or 26,560 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,803 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares. American Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 48,946 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 18,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,002 shares. 6.48M are held by Vanguard. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 68,865 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 1.41M shares to 190,124 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Editas Medicine Inc by 87,943 shares to 10,531 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 36,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,105 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 28,722 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company reported 9,911 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 17,907 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has 0.81% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Northern Tru holds 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 539,938 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 13,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 24,703 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). D E Shaw And Comm Inc, New York-based fund reported 122,476 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,359 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Synaptics (SYNA) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synaptics Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synaptics (SYNA) Q3 Earnings: Will the Stock Disappoint? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.