As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Foundation Resource Management Has Upped Its Position; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Shamrock Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $350,588

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 11.87M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 98,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 325,276 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 226,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 2.60 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $141.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares to 138 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Technology Alphadex Fd (FXL) by 8,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,358 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 68,727 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.02M shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.74% stake. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 12,863 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Violich Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Bancshares Sioux Falls invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Round Table Ser Limited Liability owns 4,455 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qv Investors Inc has 4.79% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 170,439 are owned by Scotia Cap Inc. Boston Research And Management Inc accumulated 59,773 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management holds 1.17% or 38,102 shares. Capital Counsel New York has invested 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 50,907 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Com holds 180 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp owns 8,588 shares.

