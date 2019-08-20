As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Raised Stake; Rpc (RES) Share Price Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lowered by $1.10 Million Its Position

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $866.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 2.03M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 43.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 947,482 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp holds 60,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc World Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,644 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 116,301 shares. Hikari Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% or 28,572 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 700 shares. Metropolitan Life Comm New York invested in 6,267 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Gru Inc accumulated 0.18% or 342,913 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 191,236 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 79,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 194,069 are held by California Public Employees Retirement. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 24,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 205,878 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 5,354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.01% or 1.15M shares. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 582,640 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company reported 10,290 shares stake. Moreover, Brandywine Global Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 14,499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0% or 64,836 shares. Yorktown And Research Com Incorporated owns 17,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 14,867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Com holds 8,700 shares. Dean holds 2.15% or 112,330 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management has 0.03% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 1.22 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com has 363,991 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 1.86 million shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 615,000 shares to 715,000 shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 6,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29 million for 74.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.