As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stock Declined, Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Upped Its Position; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Upped by $2.70 Million as Stock Value Declined

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 62,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 256,052 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, up from 193,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 7.13 million shares traded or 85.85% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT ORGANIC EXPANSION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION IN ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NEW DIRECTOR MICHAEL S. BURKE ELECTED; 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary; 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 3.63 million shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Savings Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 918,836 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 54,548 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 205,878 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd holds 759,415 shares. Van Den Berg I invested in 46,652 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 99,245 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Liability Com reported 140,734 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The holds 44,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets Inc reported 26,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.02% or 63,868 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 519,072 shares. Private Mgmt Grp Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 342,913 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,500 shares to 1,043 shares, valued at $177,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 31,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,244 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner holds 0.01% or 9,297 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership owns 432,300 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 28,309 were reported by First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division. 11,000 were accumulated by Savings Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 101,026 shares. Country Club Trust Company Na has invested 1.19% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 287,193 shares. British Columbia Investment Management reported 110,924 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.29% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 52,324 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 0.11% or 594,533 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management owns 57,373 shares. Hl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 54,744 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sunbelt reported 5,249 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. The insider Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.