As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Glacier Peak Capital Has Lowered Stake; S Squared Technology Position In Fireeye (FEYE) Was Has Raised

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 35,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 140,734 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 176,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 1.64 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 1.79 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering

