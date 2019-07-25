As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Share Price Rose, Glacier Peak Capital Cut Its Stake by $357,670; Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) Stock Declined While Torray Lifted Its Stake

Torray Llc increased its stake in Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 111,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Check Point Tech Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.56. About 652,189 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 35,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 140,734 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 176,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 1.27M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 43,859 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.03% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 829,700 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 54,548 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 8,259 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gp owns 3,283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP reported 4.88 million shares stake. Reilly Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 2,069 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 10.75 million shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 49,439 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Van Eck Assocs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Marijuana Stocks Have a Trust Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.87 EPS, down 163.64% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “25 Million Infected Devices: Check Point Research Discovers New Variant of Mobile Malware – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, TXN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Check Point Software Stock Dropped 8% Today – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/17/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 137,695 shares to 389,326 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 69,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,214 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).