As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Share Price Declined, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Upped Holding by $1.80 Million; As Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Stock Declined, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Stake

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 4.84M shares traded or 79.46% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 72,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 361,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, up from 289,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 1.07M shares traded or 32.06% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 30,953 shares to 240,047 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 10,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,771 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

