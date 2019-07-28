As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Market Value Rose, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Raised Stake by $1.80 Million; Silver Point Capital LP Maintains Position in Pg&E (PCG)

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 1.39 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn’t Trading At $0 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 17,255 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 410,282 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.04M shares. 138,533 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Assetmark Inc owns 123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Lp has 1.30 million shares. Cibc Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Anchorage Limited Liability Corp reported 14.9% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Reilly Financial Ltd invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 45,400 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And invested 0.17% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cwm reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 956,798 shares in its portfolio. Punch Card Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.26 million shares or 10.57% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 26,498 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Majedie Asset Management Ltd has 2.31% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 3.12 million shares. 16,187 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advsr. Calamos stated it has 60,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% or 112,257 shares. Lafayette holds 0.13% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 32,588 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 15,495 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 108,083 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 116,301 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 26,560 shares. Arosa Cap Management LP reported 0.57% stake. Aimz Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 28,572 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Intelsat’s (NYSE:I) Lovely 712% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Safehold’s (NYSE:SAFE) Share Price Gain of 59% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.