As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Market Value Declined, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Boosted Holding by $1.80 Million; Steadfast Capital Management LP Cut Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $33.45 Million as Stock Value Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 3.63 million shares traded or 30.14% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 3.55M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88 million, down from 4.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 3.12 million shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Rech And Mgmt Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Cibc Mkts has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 120,295 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Motco owns 1,580 shares. Numerixs Invest has 26,100 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 6.48 million shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management Inc invested in 57,065 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 43,859 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 92,000 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Opportunities Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,260 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 114,400 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mngmt Llc holds 30,388 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 70,401 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Frontier Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.51% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2.51 million shares. Amg Funds Lc holds 1.04% or 37,477 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 10,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 83,318 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holding has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 349,069 shares. First Republic has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Trust Advsr Lp invested in 650,140 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 7,075 shares. Dubuque Bankshares has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Us Bancshares De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 31.76 million are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc. Proshare Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 126,616 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01 million for 10.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

