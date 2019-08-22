As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Market Valuation Declined, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Raised Its Stake by $1.80 Million; Facebook Class A (FB) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Boosted Position by $615,196

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 2.10 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500.

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 3,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,384 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, up from 71,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $181.79. About 8.19 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Speak as Washington Scrutiny Reignites; 21/03/2018 – Axios: SCOOP: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to speak out in the next 24 hours on the data-harvesting revelations that…; 26/03/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt asks Facebook for answers on data privacy; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 3rd Update; 10/05/2018 – COATUE HEDGE FUND KEEPS FAITH IN FACEBOOK AMID DATA SCANDAL; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – EU SAYS MISUSE BY FACEBOOK OF USER DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE; 22/03/2018 – The Guardian says Facebook threatened to sue a week prior to the news outlet revealing a “whistleblower” from Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova Says Facebook Case Is a Threat to Democracy (Video)

