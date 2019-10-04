As Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (DO) Stock Declined, Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Ancient Art LP Holds Position in Zillow Group (Z)

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 63,330 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (DO) by 69.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 209,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 90,735 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $805,000, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamond Offhsore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 195,057 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 51,268 shares to 496,698 shares, valued at $30.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunrun Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (Call) (NYSE:BP).