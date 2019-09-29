As Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (DHIL) Market Valuation Declined, Barr E S & Co Has Upped Stake by $809,904; Perkins Capital Management Lifted Its Neogenomics (NEO) Holding by $316,050 as Stock Rose

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (DHIL) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 5,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The hedge fund held 89,286 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.65 million, up from 83,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.35. About 19,092 shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 264,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 767,165 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO)

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5,645 shares to 228,691 shares, valued at $28.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 65,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,520 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 18 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.00 million shares or 8.45% more from 1.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 637 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 0.66% or 37,000 shares. Punch Assocs Mngmt holds 0.16% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 9,760 shares. American Inc holds 0% or 2,063 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2,432 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership holds 12,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 3,600 shares. Ameritas has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Osmium Limited Liability holds 2.15% or 17,900 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,671 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granahan Inv Inc Ma holds 937,862 shares. Numerixs Technology Incorporated invested in 7,704 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mackenzie Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,500 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). White Pine Capital Lc holds 0.26% or 32,030 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 158,604 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 16,272 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc accumulated 109,780 shares. Element Management Ltd has 0.08% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 57,041 shares. Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 272,517 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 34,880 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $142.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,000 shares to 11,350 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 15,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL).

