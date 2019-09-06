As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Midas Management Has Lowered Its Position; Federated Investors Has Lowered Its Stake in Evercore (EVR) by $1.90 Million

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $134.5. About 1,156 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 21,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The institutional investor held 90,275 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, down from 111,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $78.94. About 125,741 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Mgmt Corporation owns 5,392 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Ameritas Inv Prns holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kistler holds 0% or 38 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 253,251 shares. Falcon Point Cap Lc reported 0.22% stake. 121,733 are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 8,656 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 25,608 shares. Osmium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 4,997 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 6,559 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 5,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc has 40,201 shares.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 7,000 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 72,092 shares to 157,461 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.78M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.13% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). 277 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles Lp. Icon Advisers Company owns 4,800 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.16% or 185,823 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management reported 4,536 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill owns 9,312 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon invested 0.02% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). 20,368 were accumulated by Us State Bank De. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 9,532 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake. 7,200 were reported by Numerixs Inv Techs Inc. Hsbc Holdg Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). The New York-based Deltec Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 34,734 shares.