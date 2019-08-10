As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shares Declined, Holder Midas Management Lowered Position; Kynikos Associates LP Holds Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $137.6. About 12,859 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advsr Limited Co invested in 9 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company reported 121,733 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Blackrock holds 253,251 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Akre Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 56,694 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 5,948 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 25,608 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,012 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. 83,542 were accumulated by Barr E S. Morgan Stanley reported 7,529 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% or 18,655 shares. Legal General Pcl has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

