As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Midas Management Trimmed Position by $1.23 Million; Alleghany Has Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $186.78 Million

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 2 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.69M, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $139.37. About 775,926 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 9 were reported by Camarda Advisors Ltd. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Invesco holds 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 6,219 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 250 shares. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 0.02% or 1,509 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com holds 1,795 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Epoch Invest Prtn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Prudential invested in 1,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Davenport Ltd has 0.01% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co holds 12,760 shares. Amica Retiree has 0.61% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 129,834 shares. Barr E S & invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Punch And Investment has invested 0.16% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11,800 shares to 43,800 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.