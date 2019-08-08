As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Share Price Declined, Midas Management Has Decreased Position by $1.23 Million; As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Share Price Declined, Commerce Bank Has Raised Its Stake

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 6893.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 279,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 283,431 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, up from 4,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.4. About 2.63 million shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $136.78. About 18,415 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 6,534 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Robotti Robert has 5,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.02% stake. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Highland Mgmt LP holds 10,000 shares. Huntington Savings Bank invested in 0% or 595 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0.03% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 9,839 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 688 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Invesco Limited accumulated 6,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Akre Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 56,694 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 1,216 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 4,997 shares or 0% of the stock.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 17,300 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 2,350 shares to 38,184 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 11,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,509 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management Inc owns 7,043 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Element Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Piedmont Advisors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 57,794 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 91,223 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank stated it has 10,217 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hartford Inv Management Commerce has 0.05% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Prudential reported 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 6,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.12% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 942,031 shares. Bluestein R H reported 0.01% stake. Caxton LP reported 9,726 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 5,628 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.91 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 500 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.11% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).