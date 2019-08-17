As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Share Price Declined, Midas Management Has Cut Stake; Rivernorth Capital Management Decreased Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake by $6.96 Million; Share Price Were Volatile

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 520,664 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 955,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 337,297 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.09. About 37,156 shares traded or 93.68% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 20,000 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $305,234 were bought by Baker James C.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KYN: A Discounted CEF For Income-Focused Energy Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buyers Strike, Market Shuts Down – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KYN: A Fund To Play Strong Midstream Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 72,569 shares to 193,891 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 155,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Inc has 10,195 shares. First Manhattan Com, New York-based fund reported 4,672 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 6.35M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jefferies Group Inc accumulated 65,413 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP holds 125,415 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 255,500 shares. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.03% or 99,516 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Addison Capital invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Noesis Capital Mangement Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Riggs Asset Managment Inc owns 318 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 289,536 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru reported 22,601 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 439,276 shares stake. Raymond James And Assocs reported 406,486 shares stake.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12,500 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU).