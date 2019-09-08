As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Midas Management Lowered Its Position; Harvey Partners Has Trimmed Interface (TILE) Holding by $435,000; Stock Declined

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 237,650 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 4,016 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interface, Inc. (TILE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Tile Shop to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before You Buy Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Interface, Inc. (TILE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tile Shop names Nancy DiMattia CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 52,344 shares. 37,953 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 3,832 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Deprince Race And Zollo holds 1.23 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 19,345 shares. Mason Street Advisors owns 19,094 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 500 were accumulated by Clean Yield Grp. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 0.01% or 574,650 shares. Piedmont Invest has 15,015 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 18,214 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 58,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 89,771 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 54,206 shares.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $23.57 million for 6.97 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.61% negative EPS growth.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 17,300 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.03% stake. Punch And Assoc Investment Management Inc invested 0.16% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Sei Investments owns 1,245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 1,216 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 5,921 shares. Amer Group Inc holds 0% or 2,082 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 826 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 3,313 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Blackrock invested in 0% or 253,251 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl invested in 688 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Goldcorp Special Dividend Is Capital Allocation at Its Finest – Investorplace.com” on March 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/2/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program – PR Newswire” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Natlawreview.com and their article: “NASDAQ Proposes To Assume Certain FINRA Function – The National Law Review” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond Hill Appoints New Board Members And Announces Ric Dillon’s Retirement As Board Chairman – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.