As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Market Value Declined, Midas Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.23 Million; As Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Position by $701,100

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $137.62. About 16,200 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.61M shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Diamond Hill Appoints New Board Members And Announces Ric Dillon’s Retirement As Board Chairman – PRNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diamond Hill Investment Group: Best-In-Class Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program – PR Newswire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond Hill Investment Group Weathers Market Headwinds – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 04, 2018.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 16,000 shares to 17,200 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 190,104 shares. Osmium Ptnrs owns 15,900 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 1,430 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 8,213 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 12,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2,012 shares stake. Highland Mgmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Fmr Llc reported 40,201 shares. Prudential owns 1,940 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability stated it has 1,216 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 8,549 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 6,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Much Could Altria’s Smokeless Products Division Grow Over The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.