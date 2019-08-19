As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Market Value Declined, Midas Management Cut Its Stake; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Encana (ECA) Position by $311,598

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 34,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 161,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 127,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $4.335. About 15.48 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $130.46. About 9,128 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 2,890 shares to 226,667 shares, valued at $25.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,598 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 8,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 49 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.22% or 2,887 shares in its portfolio. Robotti Robert stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Secor Capital Limited Partnership reported 1,727 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 6,219 shares. Camarda Fincl Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Renaissance Llc holds 0.02% or 121,733 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company holds 0% or 688 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 2,012 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn Inc stated it has 0.04% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Osmium Partners stated it has 1.88% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 4,949 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 12 shares.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,200 shares to 29,200 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

