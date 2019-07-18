As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Market Value Declined, Holder Midas Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.23 Million; Advisory Research Increased Stake in Home Depot (HD)

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.8. About 16,658 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, up from 85,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.61. About 2.32M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 70,000 shares to 111,000 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 161,359 shares. Huntington Bank reported 595 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Ameritas Invest Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 250 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd owns 8,213 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 826 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 8,549 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 7,529 shares. Robotti Robert owns 5,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp owns 83,987 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Davenport Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 129,834 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 598,421 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Lourd Capital Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,359 shares. Toth Fin Advisory Corporation has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,262 shares. Logan Capital has 1.39% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability has invested 2.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fiera Corporation has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 22,818 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0.97% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 438,000 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 6,465 shares. Strategic Service stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability has 44,302 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15.96M shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 125 shares. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi invested in 43,636 shares or 1.92% of the stock.