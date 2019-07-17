As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Market Valuation Declined, Midas Management Decreased Holding; Verity & Verity Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Lifted by $304,720

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,577 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.80 million, up from 81,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.96. About 4.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 15,635 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL)

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $845,100 was made by Coombe Gary A on Monday, January 28. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.88% or 391,070 shares. Professional Advisory Services Incorporated holds 11,447 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 3.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Personal Svcs holds 1.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 57,146 shares. Birinyi Associates reported 12,709 shares stake. Texas Capital Bank & Trust Tx reported 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,198 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Limited Liability. Baltimore has 2,218 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Barbara Oil Company holds 52,000 shares. Wealthquest Corp invested 5.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). West Coast Fincl Lc accumulated 3,618 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 146 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G CEO pushes for board diversity – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,454 shares to 95,033 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,427 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 1,509 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). California-based Falcon Point Cap Lc has invested 0.22% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Midas Management Corp invested in 0.32% or 5,392 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 688 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Robotti Robert owns 5,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2,012 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 4,200 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Barr E S owns 83,542 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,201 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,808 shares stake.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Diamond Hill Appoints New Board Members And Announces Ric Dillon’s Retirement As Board Chairman – PRNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Appoints Heather E. Brilliant President and Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tredegar Corporation (TG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.