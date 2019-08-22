As Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Akre Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Shareholder Element Capital Management Has Boosted Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $127.36. About 34,726 shares traded or 79.15% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 352.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 40,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 52,203 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 11,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 876,640 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 688 shares. 5,392 are held by Midas. State Street Corp owns 64,916 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Lc reported 8,549 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Lp stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). California-based Osmium Prns Lc has invested 1.88% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Barr E S And stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,903 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 190,104 shares. 44,713 are owned by Northern Tru. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 6,559 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 3,313 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Sei Invs stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 300,800 shares to 6.08 million shares, valued at $424.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 31,579 shares to 13,054 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 573,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,885 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc accumulated 77,259 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Pitcairn Company accumulated 6,060 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 958,158 shares. Stifel Corporation invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Wright Invsts Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 5,165 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Stevens Cap LP stated it has 15,405 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life stated it has 6,711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Chilton Inv Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52,278 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 4,535 shares. 129 are held by Parkside State Bank And. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 248 shares. British Columbia Invest Corp stated it has 19,639 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.