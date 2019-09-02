As Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Stock Declined, Renaissance Technologies Increased Its Holding; Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stock Value Rose While Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Trimmed Holding by $557,515

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 13,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The hedge fund held 121,733 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04 million, up from 108,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 8,833 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 4,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 239,731 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.60 million, down from 244,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43B market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $319.75M for 28.48 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 21,438 were reported by Prudential Public Limited Co. Mariner Lc reported 3,352 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 35,076 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And Co owns 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 46,577 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 21,900 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Kames Capital Public Limited Company invested in 17,119 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa reported 0.13% stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.06% or 1.25M shares. 1.78M were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. Bbva Compass Bankshares accumulated 5,580 shares. United Automobile Association holds 605,562 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 228,478 shares. Horrell Mgmt holds 1.9% or 31,167 shares. Freestone Cap Lc invested in 0.09% or 12,306 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares to 157,314 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 333,400 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 428,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,600 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,888 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Comm. Secor LP stated it has 0.05% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 25,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management has 1,509 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Northern Corporation owns 44,713 shares. Midas Management reported 5,392 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 7,529 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). The California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Sg Americas Lc owns 1,266 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 3,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 49 shares.

