As Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Stock Declined, Holder Highland Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake; Bares Capital Management Has Raised Its Gartner (IT) Stake by $6.56 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gartner Inc. (IT) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 43,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.58M, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gartner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $167.74. About 2,195 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 06/04/2018 – Objectway Mentioned in Gartner Reports; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 09/04/2018 – REAN Cloud Recognized Second Year in a Row in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers,; 10/05/2018 – Stealth Security Named a Cool Vendor in Application and Data Security by Gartner; 09/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N : BMO RAISES TO $145 FROM $135; 05/04/2018 – Isobar Named a Leader in Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 16/05/2018 – ClearBlade Named A “Cool Vendor” By Gartner; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 14/05/2018 – Zugata Named a Cool Vendor in Human Capital Management Applying Al by Gartner; 27/04/2018 – DynaSys a Sponsor of the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit 2018

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.77. About 92 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc invested in 0% or 39 shares. Capital Guardian Trust reported 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 3,727 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old Natl Retail Bank In has 0.01% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 1,757 shares. Cardinal Capital Management holds 0.06% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 1,483 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 4,897 shares. Scotia Inc reported 0.01% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Cleararc Cap holds 0.06% or 2,164 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 677,584 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Company accumulated 146,047 shares. 8,974 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce &.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 90,831 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $353.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 260,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.18M shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.

