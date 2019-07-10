As Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Akre Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.27 Million; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding by $5.89 Million as Stock Price Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.2. About 7,438 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 127,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 452,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, down from 580,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 391,646 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q Rev $440.2M; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 834,744 are held by Waddell And Reed Financial. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership reported 389,763 shares stake. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 24 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 7,469 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset has invested 0.16% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 26,011 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Co reported 5,338 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Ltd has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Park West Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2.53 million shares stake. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc owns 1.39 million shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 169,605 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $47.41 million for 19.73 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ISS Recommends Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Shareholders Vote FOR Proposals to Opt Out of Nevada Takeover Protections – StreetInsider.com” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado Resorts Shareholders Vote FOR Proposals to Opt out of Nevada Anti-takeover Protections, According To UNITE HERE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 447,643 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $44.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 254,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 5,921 shares. Moreover, Camarda Limited has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Fenimore Asset holds 0.41% or 79,613 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 0.03% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 9,839 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 826 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has 595 shares. Osmium Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Ameritas Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 250 shares. Sei Commerce stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Voya Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Punch Assoc Invest Mngmt accumulated 13,600 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 12 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 8,656 shares stake.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc by 26,500 shares to 38,331 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program – PR Newswire” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diamond Hill Investment Group: Best-In-Class Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tredegar Corporation (TG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Reports Results For First Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $418,040 activity.