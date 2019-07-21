As Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Market Value Declined, Akre Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Staley Capital Advisers Cut Holding in Mcewen Mng (MUX) by $4.30 Million

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (MUX) by 72.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 4.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 5.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Mcewen Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $676.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 5.36 million shares traded or 105.68% up from the average. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 35.35% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%; 24/05/2018 – MCEWEN ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL NEW SOURCE OF REVENUE AT BLACK FOX; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Proposed Issue of Notes; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING INC – INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO US$50 MLN IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION GOLD BAR MINE IN NEVADA; 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.8. About 19,104 shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 7,535 shares to 18,792 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 136,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “1 Small-Cap Gold Miner to Own in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 18, 2018, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Rob McEwen: The Dust is Settling on Major Gold Deals â€” What’s Next? – Investing News Network” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why McEwen Mining, MeiraGTx Holdings, and Electronic Arts Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McEwen Mining suspends current distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “McEwen Mining Reports 2018 Full Year and Q4 Production Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Analysts await McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by McEwen Mining Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “What investors in Central Ohio companies can expect in 2018 – Columbus Business First” on January 02, 2018, also Natlawreview.com with their article: “SEC Modernization; Board Diversity Guidance; NASDAQ & NYSE Updates – The National Law Review” published on April 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Diamond Hill Investment Group Weathers Market Headwinds – The Motley Fool” on May 04, 2018. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program – PR Newswire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.