As Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (DEO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Decreased Holding by $17.62 Million; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake Has Boosted by Broadwood Capital Inc

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50M, up from 10.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 122,782 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (DEO) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 102,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 241,341 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.59 million, down from 343,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $164.28. About 173,312 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72 billion and $13.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 102,215 shares to 195,534 shares, valued at $211.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diageo preps for potential strike – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Diageo Makes Its Move to Dominate Premium Spirits – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo Shakes Up The Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Diageo (DEO) FY19 Earnings Gain, Soft Sales View Hurts Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Qs Limited Liability Company invested in 79,850 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Weiss Multi stated it has 27,500 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 9,776 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 44,078 shares. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 538,600 shares or 4.6% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 45,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys has 55,976 shares. 94,145 were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. Strs Ohio invested in 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital Management has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Cadence Capital Management Lc holds 109,739 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 5,172 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of STAAR Surgical Company Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on May 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should STAAR Surgical Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:STAA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is STAAR Surgical Company’s (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.