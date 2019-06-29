As Diageo Plc New Adr (DEO) Share Price Rose, Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Cut Holding; Palisade Capital Management Holding in Icon Plc (ICLR) Boosted by $1.30 Million as Stock Price Declined

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 9,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 210,259 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.72 million, up from 200,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $153.97. About 350,843 shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Diageo Plc New Adr (DEO) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 3 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,152 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515.70M, down from 3,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Diageo Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $172.32. About 295,024 shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc by 3,000 shares to 22,721 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 2.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 111 shares to 1,019 shares, valued at $52.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 108,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips (NYSE:PSX).