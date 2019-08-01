As Diageo Plc New Adr (DEO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Trimmed by $490,830 Its Position; Logmein (LOGM) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Decreased Holding as Stock Declined

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Diageo Plc New Adr (DEO) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 3 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 3,152 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515.70M, down from 3,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Diageo Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $170.27. About 101,048 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 171,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 219,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58 million, down from 390,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 37,132 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,638 shares to 25,817 shares, valued at $2.88 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 36,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

