As Diageo Plc (DEO) Valuation Rose, Parkwood Has Trimmed Position; Loudon Investment Management Boosted Its Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by $324,105

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 5,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,243 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 43,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172.63. About 231,984 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 48.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,025 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 5,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 872,467 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 24 shares. Northstar Group owns 2,216 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 19,795 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 13,838 were accumulated by Brinker. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 28,768 shares. Cap Counsel Inc accumulated 0.92% or 20,162 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 0.54% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 10,335 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 17,140 shares. Moreover, Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has 0.25% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Plancorp Ltd Liability Co reported 3,094 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) accumulated 1,221 shares. Spc Inc reported 2,300 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23,348 shares to 59,591 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).