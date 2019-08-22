As Diageo Plc (DEO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lowered by $439,937 Its Position; Cme Group (CME) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $28.91 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 176,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 928,841 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.87 million, up from 752,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $214.04. About 305,778 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 14 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CME SEES SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER TAX PAYMENT IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 322,797 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 507,677 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $308.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 4.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,577 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Interstate Bank reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 12,361 shares. Oppenheimer & Company owns 44,773 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 4,692 were reported by Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl holds 633,152 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.2% stake. Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp has 993,281 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Goelzer Investment Mgmt invested in 1,700 shares. Westfield Capital Management Company Limited Partnership owns 98,224 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Boltwood Cap Mngmt reported 0.7% stake. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 0.05% or 144,228 shares. Winslow Capital Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 9,956 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares to 110,611 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM).