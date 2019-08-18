As Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Decreased Its Position by $439,937; Capital Fund Management Sa Cut Its Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Stake by $9.61 Million as Share Value Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 496,994 shares traded or 53.85% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO)

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 309,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.80 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 17.67M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,973 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Axa invested in 0.2% or 1.23 million shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.59M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 638,734 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 62,040 shares. 46,235 are held by Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd. Raymond James Financial Services has 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 537,832 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 100 shares. Sageworth Trust invested in 11 shares. 160,448 are held by Cibc Asset Inc. 28,985 are held by Edgestream Ptnrs L P. Holderness Invests owns 6,700 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Wafra Inc holds 0.54% or 375,253 shares in its portfolio. 61,419 were reported by Victory.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (Put) (NYSE:NOC) by 17,700 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 7,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp/The (Put) (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares to 44,787 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).