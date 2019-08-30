As Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Price Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Trimmed Its Position; Synovus Financial Decreased Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $959,771; Market Valuation Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $170.44. About 148,009 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 12,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 219,159 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53M, down from 231,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.36 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.31 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 421,945 shares to 778,536 shares, valued at $60.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Com holds 48,329 shares. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 0.18% or 8,228 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 2,871 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 12,800 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd has invested 1.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Highland Management Limited Partnership holds 16,090 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Com has 8.54M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.53% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.66% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). British Columbia Invest Mngmt owns 431,103 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Com holds 94,921 shares. Beck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,267 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. New York-based M&T Financial Bank Corp has invested 0.33% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 60,605 shares. Moreover, Mechanics Bank Tru Department has 2.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 110,332 shares.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares to 110,611 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).