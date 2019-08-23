As Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Declined, Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Trimmed Stake by $439,937; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 996,388 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.95M, up from 833,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 7.08M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $166.16. About 338,647 shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares to 110,611 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 643,900 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $101.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 75,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,300 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).