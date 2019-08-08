As Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Declined, Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Decreased Holding by $24.51 Million; Gabelli Funds Trimmed Brown Forman Cl B (BF.B) Holding by $1.72 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 150,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.73M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.54 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $164.92. About 318,222 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Cl B (BF.B) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 33,125 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 303,400 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01M, down from 336,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 912,057 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 4,371 shares to 80,859 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI).

