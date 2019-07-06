As Diageo Plc (DEO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Cut by $439,937 Its Stake; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Continues to Hold Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172.63. About 219,242 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 11.79 million shares traded or 195.49% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,858 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd. 1.62 million were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Sei Invests Co holds 0.07% or 210,761 shares. Colony Gp Llc invested in 49,856 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Bp Public Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 31,000 shares. Crystal Rock Capital invested in 2.37% or 31,510 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,460 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 0.86% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 249,670 shares. 110 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker. Scotia Inc reported 0.01% stake. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.35% or 47,885 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 83,641 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 891,740 were reported by Parametric Port Ltd.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,380 shares to 49,363 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,405 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris. Schatz Jacob J. had sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330 on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 1 the insider Miele Laura sold $114,710.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,441 shares to 79,542 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

