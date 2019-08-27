As Diageo Plc (DEO) Share Value Declined, Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $439,937; Suntrust Banks Boosted Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $2.25 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 25,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.56M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.58% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 34.25M shares traded or 560.03% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $168.89. About 237,291 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 183,564 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $311.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 21,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,754 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo reported 16,528 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 79,238 shares. Conning stated it has 0.85% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 9,197 are held by Argi Invest Services Lc. South Dakota Invest Council owns 0.75% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 403,737 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 11,495 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 13,965 are held by Washington State Bank. Bragg Advisors reported 4,444 shares stake. Cadence Retail Bank Na stated it has 16,284 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Financial Advisory holds 3,538 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 889,733 shares. Atria Ltd owns 21,915 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Co invested in 0.13% or 45,294 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,553 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares to 566,623 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 13,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).