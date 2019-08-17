As Diageo Plc (DEO) Share Value Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Lowered by $439,937 Its Holding; Kentucky Retirement Systems Cut Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $365,904

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 21.59 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 496,994 shares traded or 54.18% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 994,881 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancorp Of. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 17,108 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Koshinski Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,160 shares. 21.80M were reported by Parametric Portfolio Limited Com. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.59% or 59,867 shares in its portfolio. 120,043 are held by Meritage Port Mngmt. New York-based First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 47,503 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. The New York-based Roosevelt Investment has invested 1.9% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aspiriant Ltd Co reported 25,164 shares. Moreover, Rench Wealth Mngmt has 1.99% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sfmg Ltd reported 10,080 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,131 shares to 18,064 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,441 shares to 79,542 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 6,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).