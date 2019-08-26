As Diageo Plc (DEO) Share Price Declined, Holder Corda Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $451,673; Benedict Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $361,998; Share Price Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 9.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 186,652 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, down from 189,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.68. About 53,126 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 29,031 shares to 166,986 shares, valued at $18.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 43,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares to 97,773 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corp Bond Etf.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

