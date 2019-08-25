As Diageo Plc (DEO) Share Price Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lowered by $439,937 Its Stake; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Position in Coty (COTY) Decreased by $66.01 Million as Shares Rose

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 408,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 5.04M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 355,439 shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 251,858 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $34.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 613,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity.

