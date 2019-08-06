As Diageo Plc (DEO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Corda Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $451,673; M&R Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by $392,040

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 2,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 49,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, down from 51,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $187.41. About 482,439 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 186,652 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, down from 189,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $163.38. About 86,017 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 27.40 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Management Corp holds 0.54% or 373,101 shares. Meristem Family Wealth has 0.09% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,593 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt reported 3,834 shares. 1,282 are owned by Manchester Management Limited Liability Corp. Alps Advisors accumulated 12,746 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 1.34 million shares. Round Table Service Ltd Llc invested in 2,075 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.43% or 9.95 million shares. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust has invested 0.8% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sather Fincl reported 1.57% stake. Howe And Rusling holds 906 shares. Texas Cap Financial Bank Tx reported 2,083 shares. 14,174 are owned by Marco Lc. 104,926 were reported by Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Limited. Natl Asset invested 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Com by 293,976 shares to 336,145 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2019 Corp Etf by 14,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).